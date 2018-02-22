What Is ‘Baltimore Standing Together?’

Every day, people are looking for ways to build a stronger Baltimore. Most of us know what the problems are, but few of us know the solutions.

That’s why WJZ, The Baltimore Sun and the University of Baltimore will hold town hall meetings to talk about the issues we’re facing.

“Baltimore Standing Together” will highlight the grassroots efforts of people in our community who are changing life for the better – one person at a time. Our city’s leaders will share their plans and answer your questions, so we want to hear from you.

Be heard, Baltimore. Find out how to submit a question by CLICKING HERE.

The first of these town halls, which will address crime in the city, will air on WJZ on Wednesday, Feb. 28. The panelists are Mayor Catherine Pugh and Police Commissioner Designate Darryl De Sousa.

The first half will be aired from 6:30 to 7 p.m., and the second half will be aired online on WJZ.com (http://cbsloc.al/2ljW9jO) from 7 to 7:30 p.m.