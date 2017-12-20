WJZ-FM Contest Rules

Unless otherwise indicated below, WJZ-FM’s general contest rules apply to WJZ-FM contests. For specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular WJZ-FM contest, please see below. You can also view WJZ-FM’s General Contest Rules or review Entercom’s Privacy Policy.

Vinny’s Boombox:

Contest Date Range: Tuesday, January 2, 2018 10:00m – Friday, January 12, 2018 1:45pm

Every weekday between 10:00am and 1:45pm the on air host will read the lyrics from a popular song, upon hearing those lyrics the first person to call 410-583-1057 with the title and artist of the song will win two tickets to the advance screening of “The Commuter” happening January 9, 2018 at the Cinemark Egyptian 24 in Arundel Mills, courtesy of Lionsgate. ARV of movie tickets is $24. Otherwise, 105.7 The Fan (WJZ-FM) general contest rules apply and are available by clicking here.

Time Bomb:

Contest Date Range: Tuesday, January 2, 2018 10:00m – Friday, January 12, 2018 1:45pm

Every weekday between 10:00am and 1:45pm when you hear the cue to call be the first caller to 410-583-1057. The first caller to get through and correctly answer three (3) consecutive sports trivia questions will win a prize. The caller will have five (5) seconds to answer each question. If the caller answers all three (3) questions in the allotted amount of time, they will win two (2) large one topping Pizza Hut Pizzas, courtesy of Pizza Hut. If the first caller does not answer all three (3) questions correctly the next caller who can will be deemed the winner. ARV of the pizzas is $30. Otherwise, 105.7 The Fan (WJZ-FM) general contest rules apply and are available by clicking here.

Throwdown:

Contest Date Range: Tuesday, January 2, 2018 10:00m – Friday, January 12, 2018 1:45pm

At approximately 4:30pm every weekday when you hear the cue to call be the first caller to 410-583-1057 to play The Throwdown. Once a contestant has been chosen, afternoon co-host Jeremy Conn will leave the studio and the contestant will be asked five (5) sports trivia questions, the contestant will have 10 seconds to answer each question. After the contestant completes their questions, Jeremy will return to the studio to answer the same five questions. Just for taking par the contestant will receive two tickets to the advance screening of “The Commuter” happening January 9, 2018 at the Cinemark Egyptian 24 in Arundel Mills, courtesy of Lionsgate. ARV of movie tickets is $24. There is no prize for answering more questions correctly than Jeremy. Otherwise, 105.7 The Fan (WJZ-FM) general contest rules apply and are available by clicking here.