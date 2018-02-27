Youth Resources

YouthWorks

YouthWorks is Baltimore City’s summer jobs program, offering thousands of youth ages 14-21, five-week job experiences with non-profit, government, and private sector employers.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks resources and programs

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks is the city’s leading provider of affordable, year-round leisure and recreational activities for citizens of all ages and abilities. Beautiful parks, trails and waterways provide the perfect urban oasis.

UMAR Boxing

The UMAR Boxing Progam is an afterschool program for at-risk youth in Baltimore City. The motto is “No Hooks before Books,” as the organization combines academic development and athletic training under one roof.

Boys and Girls Club

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Metropolitan Baltimore is to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

KEYS Development

The objectives of KEYS Development include: To cultivate a desire in neighborhoods to promote and/or obtain self-sufficiency and overall wellness, to create a village; To inundate communities, schools, families and the state of Maryland with the KEYS Model through service delivery and action; To use research and data to increase stakeholder relations, communication and satisfactory outcomes of measurement; To develop a competent, driven, and passionate agency and To create a national model of community wellness.

Black Male Yoga Initiative

BMYI catalyzes leadership in yoga to tackle the problems of health inequality. They say their life force development program “creates sustainable solutions that enable our most vulnerable to transform their lives.”

Catherine’s Family & Youth Services

Catherine’s Family and Youth Services (CFYS) is a non-profit organization that was established in the memory of the late Catherine Matthews, grandmother to founders Shannon Morgan and Valarie Matthews. CFYS programs are all based on areas that were near and dear to Catherine’s heart and tailored to help those living in Northwest Baltimore City, where Catherine spent the better half of her life.

Youth Empowered Society

The Youth Empowered Society (YES) prevents and eliminates youth homelessness through the synergy of youth and ally partnerships.

Mentoring Programs

There are numerous youth mentoring programs available in the city. Click the link above to see them.