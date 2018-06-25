BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds of Baltimore students will be going to college for free this fall after the Mayor’s Scholars Program announced a partnership with both Baltimore City Community College and Baltimore City Public Schools.

About 540 students have been accepted into the Mayor’s Scholars Program, which means free tuition for them at Baltimore City Community College.

Investing in Baltimore’s youth with the gift of higher education.

“The fact that it’s free, that’s what is helping a lot, you hear about people with loans and debts and all about the money, and the fact that it’s free helps even more,” said McKenzie Davis, who is enrolled in the program.

This Last Dollar Scholarship Program allows high school graduates in Baltimore to earn an associates degree without any financial burden.

“We all want to try different things, we are adventurous, so the fact that this opportunity we can see what we really want to do, really helps all of us to succeed in life,” Davis added.

Mayor Catherine Pugh is excited to launch this new program.

“It’s overwhelming, it’s joyous, but more importantly, it just makes me proud,” Pugh said.

This investment is setting students up for the future.

Baltimore City Community College offers 29 associate degrees and 16 certificate programs.

“This program will continue to impact families,” said BCCC President and CEO Dr. Gordon May. “They will become mentors to others, they will share with others what made them successful so they can have some success.”

And it could also mean a big boost for Baltimore’s economy.

“This is an opportunity for them to expand their own horizons, to build new relationships and become a part of the economic fabric of our city as they continue to move forward with their education,” Mayor Pugh added.

Putting Baltimore’s youth on the path to success.

Graduates of this program are also eligible for free tuition to Coppin State University.

It’s estimated about 92 percent of BCCC students receive some form of federal aid.

