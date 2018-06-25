MARYLAND PRIMARY:  Full Election Results | Jealous Wins Democratic Governor Nomination In Maryland | Top Baltimore Prosecutor Mosby Wins Democratic Primary | MVA Mishap Causes Confusion For 80K Voters
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A child was not injured after being inside a vehicle that was stolen in Baltimore Monday afternoon.

Police say the vehicle was stolen just after noon, at a gas station in the 4200 block of Erdman Ave.

There was a child inside the vehicle at the time, but police say the child was let out nearby after the suspect realized the child was inside.

The child was not injured during the armed robbery, and police say the vehicle was later recovered by police.

No further details have been released.

