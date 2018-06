BALTIMORE (WJZ) — West Cold Spring Lane at I-83 remains shut down Monday night as crews continue to work to repair a water main break.

According to Baltimore Department of Public Works officials, a 16-inch water main broke on Saturday.

A second break on the water line happened Monday evening, delaying the opening of the road.

Officials say crews will continue working until the water is restored.

