BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very pleasant start to the week, as we had low humidity and a dry breeze and temperatures that were below average.

Tuesday will also be very pleasant and dry once again. On Wednesday, a front will bring more clouds, and a chance of showers will develop by later in the day and may continue into early Thursday.

Warmer, and eventually more humid air will arrive by the weekend.

We may start a run of days with the high temperatures around 90 or higher as we head into the first week of July.

Enjoy summer!

Bob Turk

