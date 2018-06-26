MARYLAND PRIMARY:  Full Election Results | Jealous Wins Democratic Governor Nomination In Maryland | Top Baltimore Prosecutor Mosby Wins Democratic Primary | MVA Mishap Causes Confusion For 80K Voters
BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Democrats Sen. Jim Brochin, County Councilmember Vicki Almond and former state delegate John Olszewski Jr. are in a near dead heat in the Democratic primary race.

Former delegate and insurance commissioner Al Redmer beat out State Del. Pat McDonough for the Republican nomination.

Maryland saw a wildly successful early voting week, which brought out more voters from Prince George’s and Baltimore counties than any other jurisdictions.

Former county executive Kevin Kamenetz was term-limited and running for governor when he died suddenly last month.

