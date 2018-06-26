BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Democrats Sen. Jim Brochin, County Councilmember Vicki Almond and former state delegate John Olszewski Jr. are in a near dead heat in the Democratic primary race.
Former delegate and insurance commissioner Al Redmer beat out State Del. Pat McDonough for the Republican nomination.
Maryland saw a wildly successful early voting week, which brought out more voters from Prince George’s and Baltimore counties than any other jurisdictions.
Former county executive Kevin Kamenetz was term-limited and running for governor when he died suddenly last month.
