BALTIMORE (AP) — State election officials have announced that three Baltimore precincts must stay open for an extra hour because they opened late.

The decision to extend hours of these three precincts until 9 p.m. Tuesday was made by the Baltimore Circuit Court. Votes cast during the extra hour must be done with provisional ballots, according to federal law.

In a statement, the State Board of Elections says poll workers in the precincts “were unable to access the secure room where the voting equipment and supplies were stored.” This caused a tardy start of balloting at the Baltimore IT Academy.

Authorities say that all other voting precincts in Maryland will close on time at 8 p.m.

