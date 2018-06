BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fire crews report a man is in critical condition after falling off a crane Tuesday afternoon.

Baltimore firefighters were called out to the 1200 block of Wallace St. just after 3:30 p.m., for a report of someone falling off a crane.

Investigators say the man fell about 10 feet off a crane, and is now listed in critical condition at a local hospital.

#BCFD at the 1200 blk of Wallace Street where a man fell approx 10ft off a crane. The adult male is listed in critical condition. Cause U/I. @ChiefNilesRFord @MayorPugh50 pic.twitter.com/YP6oGI1c7P — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) June 26, 2018

This incident is currently under investigation.

