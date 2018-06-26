BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Voters throughout the state will head to the polls Tuesday, June 26, for Maryland’s primary election.

Six Democratic candidates are running for governor. Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker and Former NAACP President Ben Jealous are in a statistical tie for the lead. Baker, Jealous, Richard Madeleno, Alec Ross, Jim Shea, and Krish Vignarajah all aspire to win the nomination.

Current incumbent Larry Hogan is running unopposed in the Republican election.

Candidates are being chosen for the state’s eight U.S. House seats and one of Maryland’s U.S. Senate seats. All 188 seats in the General Assembly will be decided this year.

Attorney General Brian Frosh and Comptroller Peter Franchot are unchallenged in the primary. Their Republican opponents, Craig Wolf and Anjali Phukan, also are unchallenged.

Click here to find your local polling location on Maryland’s Board of Elections website. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

