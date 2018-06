BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 11-year-old boy.

Terrance Reaves Jr. was last seen Tuesday in the 200 block of E. 21st Street.

He was last seen wearing a white shirt, black pants, and red/black shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook