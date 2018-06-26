MARYLAND PRIMARY:  Full Election Results | Jealous Wins Democratic Governor Nomination In Maryland | Top Baltimore Prosecutor Mosby Wins Democratic Primary | MVA Mishap Causes Confusion For 80K Voters
Filed Under:Baltimore Police Department, Missing person

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say Terry Newkirk has been found safe.

Baltimore Police are looking for Terry Newkirk, 65, who they say was last seen Monday in the 200 block of North Linwood Avenue.

Police say Newkirk is six-feet tall and weighs approximately 140 lbs. He was last seen in a grey and orange shirt, khaki cargo shorts with black sneakers.

According to officials, Newkirk’s family and friends are concerned about his well-being,

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

