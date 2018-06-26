BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police say Terry Newkirk has been found safe.

Baltimore Police are looking for Terry Newkirk, 65, who they say was last seen Monday in the 200 block of North Linwood Avenue.

Police say Newkirk is six-feet tall and weighs approximately 140 lbs. He was last seen in a grey and orange shirt, khaki cargo shorts with black sneakers.

According to officials, Newkirk’s family and friends are concerned about his well-being,

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook