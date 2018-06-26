MARYLAND PRIMARY:  Full Election Results | Jealous Wins Democratic Governor Nomination In Maryland | Top Baltimore Prosecutor Mosby Wins Democratic Primary | MVA Mishap Causes Confusion For 80K Voters
SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Maryland state’s attorney’s officials have asked police to not release video footage police say shows a man knock an officer down and stand over him as the officer fatally shoots him.

WTOP-FM reports Howard County Deputy State’s Attorney Mary Murphy and officials investigating the shooting met with the Montgomery County Police Department Monday. A department release says they asked the police to not yet publicly release body camera footage because it could hurt their investigation.

The man killed in the June 11 shooting has been identified as 41-year-old Robert Lawrence White, a black man from Silver Spring. The officer has been identified as Anand Badgujar. Police Chief J. Thomas Manger has said White became “combative” when confronted by Badgujar.

The release also says White’s autopsy findings are not yet complete.

