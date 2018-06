BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews had a sticky situation on their hands Wednesday morning after a truck hauling blue glue spilled its load on I-95.

The Maryland Transportation Authority reports the spill happened on I-95 beyond the tunnel’s toll plaza.

The non-toxic blue glue is water-based, and had no impact on the environment.

🧽"Cleanup in aisle/lane 1!" Earlier today, a truck hauling water-based, non-toxic blue glue spilled its load on I-95 beyond the tunnel's toll plaza. Thankfully, no impacts to the environment, just a delay in lunch for the crew to wash those sticky hands. pic.twitter.com/je4WnvvuCA — MDTA (@TheMDTA) June 27, 2018

