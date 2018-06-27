MARYLAND PRIMARY:  Full Election Results | Jealous Wins Democratic Governor Nomination In Maryland | Top Baltimore Prosecutor Mosby Wins Democratic Primary | MVA Mishap Causes Confusion For 80K Voters
OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Fire Department confirms two people were taken to the hospital after suffering injuries due to an electrical shock.

The incident happened just before midnight Tuesday at the MGM National Harbor.

According to Prince George’s County Fire & EMS, one of the patients was a 6-year-old girl and another was an adult male. Both were transported to an area hospital. The man has non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for more information.

