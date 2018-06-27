OXON HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County Fire Department confirms two people were taken to the hospital after suffering injuries due to an electrical shock.

The incident happened just before midnight Tuesday at the MGM National Harbor.

According to Prince George’s County Fire & EMS, one of the patients was a 6-year-old girl and another was an adult male. Both were transported to an area hospital. The man has non-life threatening injuries.

PGFD transported 2 patients suffering injuries from an electrical shock to area hospitals. Incident occurred just before midnight Tuesday 6/26 at @MGMNatlHarbor – 1 critical life threatening and 1 NLT. At this time NFI. — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) June 27, 2018

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for more information.

