SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ/AP) — Authorities say three Maryland teens have been arrested in the gang-related slaying of a man found dead in a wooded area last month.

News outlets report 16-year-old brothers Lenin and Bryan Mancias-Callejas are charged as adults with murder in the stabbing death of 19-year-old Herson Mejia-Alvarez.

Prince George’s County Police said Wednesday that authorities are also arrested 18-year-old Francisco Sosa.

Police say they found the man’s body May 23 while working an unrelated case. The medical examiner has ruled that the victim died from blunt force trauma in a homicide.

Police say the two brother and the third suspect are members of a gang, but didn’t immediately specify which one.

The Mancias-Callejases are in custody. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

