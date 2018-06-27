Filed Under:Chesapeake Bay, water rescue. Anne Arundel County

TRACYS LANDING, Md. (WJZ) — Rescue crews searched the Chesapeake Bay for a boater who went overboard Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the boater — described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall, 180-190 pounds and was wearing blue shorts and a dark shirt — went overboard between Kent Narrows and Herring Bay.

Officials say the man, who was not wearing a life jacket, fell from a 40-foot cabin cruiser sometime before 2:45 p.m.

The boat owner, a novice, noticed his friend had gone missing after going below deck for about an hour later and not returning, according to the Coast Guard.

Chopper 13 was over the scene where rescue boats were out on the water looking for the man, and EMS was waiting nearby on land.

The search was suspended just after 8 p.m.

Anyone who sees anything in the area south of Kent Island is urged to contact the Coast Guard sector command center on VHF-FM channel 16, or at 410-576-2525.

