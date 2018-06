PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for two missing boys in the Parkville area.

Logan Askew, 13, and Brenden Price, 12, are both from the 1600 block of Cromwell Bridge Road.

Missing children: #BCoPD are searching for two missing boys. Logan Askew (13) & Brenden Price (12) both from the 1600-blk of Cromwell Bridge Rd, 21234. Askew is 5'4," 125 pounds, with bro hair/eyes. Price is 5'2," 110 pounds, with bro hair/eyes. Please call 911 with any info. ^SV pic.twitter.com/da7IqqlDEa — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) June 27, 2018

Askew is described as 5-foot-4, 125 pounds with brown hair and eyes.

Price is 5-foot-2, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Please call 911 if you see them!