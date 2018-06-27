ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 5-year-old was flown to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Center after nearly drowning at Sandy Point State Park.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department was called out to the 1100 block of East College Parkway for a report of a person pulled from the water.

First reponders arrived to find people performing CPR on a 5-year-old boy.

The told EMS crews they believed the boy had been in the water for three or four minutes.

EMS crews took over CPR and transported the boy to a Maryland State Police helicopter location, where the boy was flown to Johns Hopkins.

The boy is said to be in serious condition.

