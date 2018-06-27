Comments
EASTON, Md. (WJZ) — Looking to be a paramedic? Talbot County Department of Emergency Services has several jobs open.
The county is now hiring full time paramedics with annual compensation of $49,000 including base salary, build in overtime and 13 paid holidays.
Benefits include:
- Paid Time Off
- Overtime Opportunities
- 24 Hour Shift Work
- Pay For Certification
- Tuition Reimbursement
- Paid Training Time
- Public Safety Deferred Comp-
- Housing Assistance ($5,000)
- Excellent Health Care Benefits
For any additional information, contact Talbot County Department of Emergency Services at (410) 770-8160 or go to www.talbotdes.org
