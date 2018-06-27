MARYLAND PRIMARY:  Full Election Results | Jealous Wins Democratic Governor Nomination In Maryland | Top Baltimore Prosecutor Mosby Wins Democratic Primary | MVA Mishap Causes Confusion For 80K Voters
EASTON, Md. (WJZ) — Looking to be a paramedic? Talbot County Department of Emergency Services has several jobs open.

The county is now hiring full time paramedics with annual compensation of $49,000 including base salary, build in overtime and 13 paid holidays.

Benefits include:

  • Paid Time Off
  • Overtime Opportunities
  • 24 Hour Shift Work
  • Pay For Certification
  • Tuition Reimbursement
  • Paid Training Time
  • Public Safety Deferred Comp-
  • Housing Assistance ($5,000)
  • Excellent Health Care Benefits

For any additional information, contact Talbot County Department of Emergency Services at (410) 770-8160 or go to www.talbotdes.org

