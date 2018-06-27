EASTON, Md. (WJZ) — Looking to be a paramedic? Talbot County Department of Emergency Services has several jobs open.

The county is now hiring full time paramedics with annual compensation of $49,000 including base salary, build in overtime and 13 paid holidays.

Benefits include:

Paid Time Off

Overtime Opportunities

24 Hour Shift Work

Pay For Certification

Tuition Reimbursement

Paid Training Time

Public Safety Deferred Comp-

Housing Assistance ($5,000)

Excellent Health Care Benefits

For any additional information, contact Talbot County Department of Emergency Services at (410) 770-8160 or go to www.talbotdes.org

