ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old from Glen Burnie has been charged with burglary after police say they caught him in the middle of burglarizing a school.

Anne Arundel County Police Department officers were called out to Quarterfield Elementary School just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday after the alarm went off at the school.

Responding officers saw someone inside the school, and as they set up a perimeter around the school, the suspect fled out a back door.

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody following a short foot chase into a wooded area behind the school.

The 15-year-old suspect, whose name will not be released because he is a minor, was caught with burglary tools and stolen items, according to police.

Police say the teen was charged with burglary and then released to a guardian.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook