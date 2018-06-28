Canton, OH (CBS Local)- An argument between two brothers over a video game controller turned violent on Tuesday afternoon leading to the arrest of one of the brothers on domestic violence charges.

18-year-old Dajoir Dajohon Howell was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly punched his brother during the argument before running outside and smashing the windows of the family car. According to News 5 in Cleveland, officers were dispatched to the home, but they couldn’t find Howell because he ran away after the incident.

Later in the night, Howell returned home and reportedly smashed more windows before police took him into custody. Howell is scheduled to appear in court at some point today.