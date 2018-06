SALISBURY, Md. (WJZ) — Salisbury police are investigating after a body was found in the water in the city park Wednesday.

The body was found on the north side of the park near the bandstand.

The victim is a man, 50 to 60 years old.

At this time police don’t believe his death was suspicious.

Officers received the call around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

