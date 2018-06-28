BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A local journalist has organized a fundraiser to support the victims of the deadly shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis.

Madi Alexander, a data reporter for Bloomberg, told our media partner The Baltimore Sun that she felt an overwhelming need to help after hearing about the tragic shooting.

“I can’t stop shaking because I can’t stop thinking about how this could be any one of us,” Alexander told The Sun. “There’s nothing to keep this from happening to any newsroom or newspaper across the country.”

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

At least five people were killed and at least three others were injured in the shooting inside the building that houses the newspaper and dozens of other businesses. More than 170 people were evacuated from the building.

Several Capital Gazette reporters shared details of the horrifying scene.

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

I am okay physically, so far, mentally I am a mess. I was inside. I am lucky to be alive. Please pray for my coworkers who were not as lucky as I was. We lost some truly great people today. I am in shock trying to process this horrible situation. Thanks for all the kind thoughts. — Paul W Gillespie (@pwgphoto) June 28, 2018

Law enforcement officials said the shooter, a white man with long hair in his 20s, was found hiding under a desk. He was interrogated by police after being taken into custody. Authorities said he would not cooperate and did not have identification on him. The suspect also damaged his fingertips in an effort to avoid identification.

A U.S. official says the suspect was identified using facial recognition technology.

His identity has not yet been released.

Police are reportedly executing a search warrant at an address associated with the suspect.

Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure said the suspect was armed with what was described as a “long gun” but did not give any further details on the weapon used in this shooting. CBS News reports that the suspect had fake grenades, smoke bombs and flash bangs on him when he was arrested.

There was no gunfire exchanged between the suspect and officers when they took him into custody, Frashure said.

