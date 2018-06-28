BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A reporter at the Capital Gazette shared horrifying details of the deadly shooting in Annapolis Thursday afternoon.
Police say at least five people are dead and at least three others were injured. One suspect is in custody.
Courts and crime reporter Phil Davis tweeted that a single gunman shot multiple people inside the building.
Davis later confirmed that he was safe and no longer inside.
In an interview with our media partner The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette, Davis said it “was like a war zone” inside the newspaper’s offices. He added it’s a situation that would be “hard to describe for a while.”
“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” Davis said. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”
Capital Gazette photojournalist Joshua McKerrow tweeted photos from the scene.
Anthony Messenger, an intern at the Capital Gazette, was one of the first people to tweet about the shooting, saying “Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us.”
A Capital Gazette photographer tweeted “mentally I am a mess” following the shooting.
According to police, the first shots were reported at 2:40 p.m. after the shooter entered the building.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is aware of this shooting, and is keeping in contact with local officials to stay updated on this situation.
President Donald Trump said his “thoughts and prayers” are with the victims of the shooting.
Maryland senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen tweeted their condolences.
The U.S. Naval Academy, which is located in Annapolis, also tweeted about the shooting.
