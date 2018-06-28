BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A reporter at the Capital Gazette shared horrifying details of the deadly shooting in Annapolis Thursday afternoon.

Police say at least five people are dead and at least three others were injured. One suspect is in custody.

Courts and crime reporter Phil Davis tweeted that a single gunman shot multiple people inside the building.

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Davis later confirmed that he was safe and no longer inside.

In an interview with our media partner The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette, Davis said it “was like a war zone” inside the newspaper’s offices. He added it’s a situation that would be “hard to describe for a while.”

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” Davis said. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

Capital Gazette photojournalist Joshua McKerrow tweeted photos from the scene.

Police response for shooting in my newsroom. @capgaznews. pic.twitter.com/0O1LtlXdps — Joshua McKerrow (@joshuamckerrow) June 28, 2018

Anthony Messenger, an intern at the Capital Gazette, was one of the first people to tweet about the shooting, saying “Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us.”

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

A Capital Gazette photographer tweeted “mentally I am a mess” following the shooting.

I am okay physically, so far, mentally I am a mess. I was inside. I am lucky to be alive. Please pray for my coworkers who were not as lucky as I was. We lost some truly great people today. I am in shock trying to process this horrible situation. Thanks for all the kind thoughts. — Paul W Gillespie (@pwgphoto) June 28, 2018

According to police, the first shots were reported at 2:40 p.m. after the shooter entered the building.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is aware of this shooting, and is keeping in contact with local officials to stay updated on this situation.

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

President Donald Trump said his “thoughts and prayers” are with the victims of the shooting.

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

Maryland senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen tweeted their condolences.

Devastating. My heart is with Capital Gazette and the people of Annapolis right now. As information continues to come in, I remain as grateful as ever for our first responders. If you're in the area, please stay inside and stay safe. https://t.co/PyCAjfvd1R — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) June 28, 2018

My heart is with the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims as we learn more about this terrible situation. We must unite to end the violence. https://t.co/MINrFfTfUr — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) June 28, 2018

The U.S. Naval Academy, which is located in Annapolis, also tweeted about the shooting.

The Capital Gazette is our local newspaper and is often the first to tell our story. We are grieving with their staff and loved ones after the tragic events that occurred today. @capgaznews — U.S. Naval Academy (@NavalAcademy) June 28, 2018

