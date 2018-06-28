ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ/AP) — A U.S. official says the suspect in the shooting at a Maryland newspaper was identified using facial recognition technology.

The official said the man was identified with the technology after he had damaged his fingerprints in what investigators believe was an attempt to prevent them from quickly identifying him.

Authorities have described the suspect as a white man with long hair in his 20s.

The official was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

Police say five people died in Thursday’s shooting at the building housing The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland.

Police said the suspect was found with fake grenades and was carrying smoke bombs or flash bangs in his backpack. Police said he used a “long gun” in the shooting, which a source told CBS News was a shotgun.

