BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Independent Review Board reviewing the murder of Detective Sean Suiter is meeting Thursday to discuss their latest findings in Suiter’s death.

The review board won’t reveal further details at this time, but has interviewed “dozens” of witnesses in connection with Suiter’s death.

The board’s chair is “confident” they will be able to reach a conclusion into what happened to Suiter.

Suiter was killed with his service weapon the day before he was set to testify in front of a grand jury in a police corruption case in November 2017. He was investigating a murder in the Harlem Park neighborhood at the time of the shooting. He died the next day.

There was no DNA other than his own found at the scene, and no sign of a vaguely described suspect.

