ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The search continues for a man who went overboard in the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday.

According to Maryland Natural Resources Police, the missing boater was identified as 41-year-old Kevin Yates Sr. of Queens Anne County.

Yates was last seen aboard a 40-foot cabin cruiser near Poplar Island.

He is described as a white man who is about 6 feet tall, 180-190 pounds and was wearing blue shorts and a dark shirt — went overboard between Kent Narrows and Herring Bay.

Yates was not wearing a life jacket when he fell from the boat around 2:45 p.m.

The boat owner, a novice, noticed his friend had gone missing after going below deck for about an hour later and not returning, according to the Coast Guard.

It was a rough day in the waters Wednesday as officials reported a near drowning of a 5-year-old child at Sandy Point State Park. On Thursday morning, Maryland Natural Resources Police also reported a paddleboater drowned in the Bay Wednesday.

Chopper 13 was over the scene Wednesday, while crews searched for Yates.

The search was suspended around 8 p.m.

Anyone who sees anything in the area south of Kent Island is urged to contact the Coast Guard sector command center on VHF-FM channel 16, or at 410-576-2525.

