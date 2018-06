BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Scratch and sniff lottery tickets?

Maryland Lottery debuted a Old Bay-scented scratch off ticket Wednesday.

Play and you could win up to $10,000 — and get a whiff of Marylander’s favorite seasoning.

Maryland’s all-time favorite seasoning is now available in a scented scratch-off. OLD BAY® Bucks – it’s one spicy scratch-off! pic.twitter.com/0cIuxIL0Mq — Maryland Lottery (@MDLottery) June 28, 2018

