ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The four year naval education for approximately 1,200 men and women begins Thursday.

The Naval Academy Class of 2022 begins to check into the Naval Academy in Annapolis Thursday morning for a process known as I-Day, or Induction Day.

The plebes are issued a uniform, get the traditional haircut, and start learning the correct way to salute.

The day ends with them taking the Oath of Office and saying goodbye to their loved ones until Plebe Parents’ Weekend on August 9.

