ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — At least five people are dead and several others were injured after a gunman opened fire inside the building that houses the Capital Gazette.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steven Schuh says “several” people died in the shooting, and the shooter is being interrogated after being taken into custody.
Police later confirmed there were five fatalities in Thursday’s shooting.
Senior law enforcement officials confirmed with CBS News that the suspect is a white man in his 20s and didn’t have identification on him. He is also reportedly refusing to identify himself to authorities.
CBS News is also reporting that the suspect was armed with a shotgun.
According to police, first shots were reported at 2:40 p.m. after the shooter entered the building, which houses the Capital Gazette and several other businesses.
The building was immediately evacuated when police arrived on scene, and officers searched the building to secure the scene. Police have since secured the building and are transitioning it into a crime scene.
Authorities say they were on the scene between 60 and 90 seconds after receiving the report.
Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure says they don’t believe this to be a “mass casualty” incident, but won’t give further details on numbers until the scene has been secured..
Authorities believe there was one suspect, but are waiting until they have secured the scene to be sure there weren’t any others involved.
“One of the main messages we want to give the public is avoid the area. We have a lot of police officers here from our jurisdiction,” said Frashure. “Everyone has came here to make sure we get as many people safe as quickly as possible. So we’re asking family and friends to meet at the Annapolis Mall. If you need to meet up with a friend or a loved one who was inside that building, our reunification center has been set up inside the Lord & Taylor inside Annapolis Mall.”
The Anne Arundel County Medical Center confirms they had two patients related to this incident admitted, but they were suffering from “lacerations” not gunshot wounds.
Those working in the building tweeted out their experiences as this shooting happened.
Anthony Messenger, an intern at the Capital Gazette, was one of the first people to tweet about the shooting, saying “Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us.”
Phil Davis, a crime reporter for the newspaper, tweeted that the gunman had shot through a glass door in the office. “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”
In an interview with our media partner The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette, Davis said it “was like a war zone” inside the newspaper’s offices. He added it’s a situation that would be “hard to describe for a while.”
“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” Davis said. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”
RELATED: Capital Gazette Reporter Shares Chilling Details Of Shooting
ATF Baltimore and other Maryland agencies are on scene assisting the Anne Arundel County Police Department with this investigation.
Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area. Defense Highway and Generals Highway are closed at this time.
WJZ’s Rick Ritter says a SWAT team arrived at the Baltimore Sun after a call had initially come into police claiming there was an active shooter there.
Baltimore City police said there was some confusion, possibly because the Sun owns the Capital Gazette.
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is aware of this shooting, and arrived on scene Thursday afternoon to stay updated on this situation.
CBS News reports White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and “our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected.”
The New York Police Department deployed counterterrorism teams to several media organizations following the shooting at the Capital Gazette.
Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller told the Associated Press that the deployments are not based on any specific threats, but out of an abundance of caution.
This is breaking news. We have a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Any comment from Maxine Waters ?
Sad! Hope this isn’t a result of the violent rhetoric coming from Dems.
Probably another white male shooting up a place. Classic
Your point being that only white males are responsible for shootings, or it’s the gun’s fault? Which is it?
Can you say psych drug? The media certainly won’t, because they are told not to by their masters.
Auntie Maxine wishes come true …
If they don’t show a picture, he’s black. If they don’t show a name he’s Muslim.
It is a good thing that nobody at the newspaper had a gun, there would have been one more senseless killing.
“There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”
You know what ends the violence with a gun? The appearance of a second gun. Meanwhile, liberals would have you hiding under your desk waiting to be murdered.
Probably another Muslim shooting up a place. Classic.
You listened to him reload? Why didn’t you bum rush his a** in that moment?
Other reports are that the shooter used a shotgun. You can expect this story to die a quick death since there is no “assault weapon? involved.
I would normally agree, but since he shot at the media, they will literally think that it’s a bigger deal than usual.
How many have to be dead for an actual “mass casualty” situation? What is the politically correct magic number now?
Is it one of Rep. Water’s useful idiots that did this? I say odds are…..
Shooting left-wing propagandists isn’t a crime, it’s a community service.
Is this newspaper known to be right or left leaning?
Trump did it.
.
The guy on the phone talking about guns in very uneducated and just spewed a lot of misinformation. It’s a shame people talk about things on the air when they have little knowledge of the subject. This type of thing is what makes all of us question the ‘facts’ as reported by MSM.
This is The Baltimore Sun. They interviewed my wife once and the story they published characterized her position in a way that was exactly opposite of what she actually told them in the interview.
Trump incites hatred for anyone who dares disagree with anything he says. Sad time to be alive as an American.
Isn’t that illegal?
sarcasm….
But the real question here… Does anyone actually care?