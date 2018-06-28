ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — At least five people are dead and several others were injured after a gunman opened fire inside the building that houses the Capital Gazette.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steven Schuh says “several” people died in the shooting, and the shooter is being interrogated after being taken into custody.

Police later confirmed there were five fatalities in Thursday’s shooting.

Senior law enforcement officials confirmed with CBS News that the suspect is a white man in his 20s and didn’t have identification on him. He is also reportedly refusing to identify himself to authorities.

CBS News is also reporting that the suspect was armed with a shotgun.

According to police, first shots were reported at 2:40 p.m. after the shooter entered the building, which houses the Capital Gazette and several other businesses.

The building was immediately evacuated when police arrived on scene, and officers searched the building to secure the scene. Police have since secured the building and are transitioning it into a crime scene.

Authorities say they were on the scene between 60 and 90 seconds after receiving the report.

Anne Arundel County Police Department spokesman Lt. Ryan Frashure says they don’t believe this to be a “mass casualty” incident, but won’t give further details on numbers until the scene has been secured..

Authorities believe there was one suspect, but are waiting until they have secured the scene to be sure there weren’t any others involved.

“One of the main messages we want to give the public is avoid the area. We have a lot of police officers here from our jurisdiction,” said Frashure. “Everyone has came here to make sure we get as many people safe as quickly as possible. So we’re asking family and friends to meet at the Annapolis Mall. If you need to meet up with a friend or a loved one who was inside that building, our reunification center has been set up inside the Lord & Taylor inside Annapolis Mall.”

The Anne Arundel County Medical Center confirms they had two patients related to this incident admitted, but they were suffering from “lacerations” not gunshot wounds.

#update confirming active shooter at 888 Bestgate Road in Annapolis. Building evacuated. Officers continuing to search building. Relocation point is inside Lord and Taylor in the mall. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 28, 2018

Those working in the building tweeted out their experiences as this shooting happened.

Anthony Messenger, an intern at the Capital Gazette, was one of the first people to tweet about the shooting, saying “Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us.”

Active shooter 888 Bestgate please help us — Anthony Messenger (@amesscapgaz) June 28, 2018

Phil Davis, a crime reporter for the newspaper, tweeted that the gunman had shot through a glass door in the office. “There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you’re under your desk and then hear the gunman reload.”

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

In an interview with our media partner The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Capital Gazette, Davis said it “was like a war zone” inside the newspaper’s offices. He added it’s a situation that would be “hard to describe for a while.”

“I’m a police reporter. I write about this stuff — not necessarily to this extent, but shootings and death — all the time,” Davis said. “But as much as I’m going to try to articulate how traumatizing it is to be hiding under your desk, you don’t know until you’re there and you feel helpless.”

ATF Baltimore and other Maryland agencies are on scene assisting the Anne Arundel County Police Department with this investigation.

Law enforcement is asking people to avoid the area. Defense Highway and Generals Highway are closed at this time.

WJZ’s Rick Ritter says a SWAT team arrived at the Baltimore Sun after a call had initially come into police claiming there was an active shooter there.

Baltimore City police said there was some confusion, possibly because the Sun owns the Capital Gazette.

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is aware of this shooting, and arrived on scene Thursday afternoon to stay updated on this situation.

Absolutely devastated to learn of this tragedy in Annapolis. I am in contact with County Executive Steve Schuh, and @MDSP is on the scene assisting @AACOPD. Please, heed all warnings and stay away from the area. Praying for those at the scene and for our community. https://t.co/bI6PdUjHfh — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) June 28, 2018

CBS News reports White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters says President Trump has been briefed on the shooting and “our thoughts and prayers are with all that are affected.”

Prior to departing Wisconsin, I was briefed on the shooting at Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. Thank you to all of the First Responders who are currently on the scene. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

The New York Police Department deployed counterterrorism teams to several media organizations following the shooting at the Capital Gazette.

Deputy Commissioner for Counterterrorism and Intelligence John Miller told the Associated Press that the deployments are not based on any specific threats, but out of an abundance of caution.

This is breaking news. We have a crew on scene and will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

