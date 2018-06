JARRETTSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Volunteers from multiple fire companies in Harford County are helping with a rope rescue at Rocks State Park in Jarrettsville.

A 13-year-old boy was extricated and will be transported to an area hospital.

The rescue is near the King and Queen Seats.

6/28; 230p: Volunteers from multiple companies are assisting Jarrettsville Volunteer Fire Company and Harford Co TRT with a rope rescue at the King and Queen Seats in Rocks State Park. Route 24 (Rocks Rd) is closed… https://t.co/FtGorNMuiO — Harford Co Fire&EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) June 28, 2018

Route 24 is closed between Rocks Chrome Hill Road and Saint Clair Bridge Road.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook