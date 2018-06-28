Filed Under:President Trump, President Vladimir Putin

(CBS NEWS) — President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladmir Putin are set to meet on July 16 in Helsinki where the leaders are expected to discuss national security issues as well as the issue of Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Moscow and Washington confirmed the location and date of the summit in a joint statement released Thursday morning.

“President Donald J. Trump and President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation will meet on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki, Finland.  The two leaders will discuss relations between the United States and Russia and a range of national security issues,” the statement said.

National Security Adviser John Bolton met in Moscow on Wednesday with the Russian delegation to begin groundwork for the meeting, which a Putin aide confirmed would take place mid-day and last “several hours.”

In addition to a one-on-one meeting, there may also be a protocol event, a working breakfast and joint news conference, Putin aide Yuri Ushakov said after meetings between Bolton and Russian officials.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Bolton attempted to dispel concerns over the president meeting with Putin, who is at the heart of ongoing probes into the Trump campaign’s possible ties to Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“I don’t think it’s unusual for President Trump and President Putin to meet,” Bolton told reporters in Moscow. He added, “President Trump believes so strongly that it was time to have this kind of meeting and as you can see, President Putin agreed.”

After the meeting, Putin and Mr. Trump may adopt a joint statement on international security issues, including “improving bilateral relations, both in terms of joint actions in the international arena and in terms of ensuring international stability and security,” Ushakov said.

Bolton however said that he didn’t expect “specific outcomes or decisions” from the meeting.

This is a developing story. 

