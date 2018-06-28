BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Thursday marked a sunny and warmer end to the week, which will be followed by a hot weekend!

Tomorrow, expect a high around 90 degrees with humidity in the moderate range.

On Saturday, look for a high around 94, but it will likely feel like 100 with abundant sunshine.

Sunday, the heat will peak, and we may get to the upper 90’s in some spots, with a heat index in the low 100’s.

Cooler temps will be felt anywhere near the Bay and ocean as well. Take it easy and keep hydrated!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook