BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Well the heat wave that we’ve been discussing is pretty much here. But it is the humidity of this Morning that is my headline. When I walked outside to come to work, basically in the later part of the middle of the night, the air was still, and HEAVY. Glasses fogged up, the door handle wet from condensation, and the windows fogged up.

94% humidity as we began our broadcast day just before 5 A.M. 94%….!

Now we start to add in the heat. 87° will feel like 93°, and this will, with actual temperature or heat index, be the coolest day out of the next five! WHOA!

“Club 100” will be the story of the Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. “Club 100” as in degrees. Heat index values look to be in the 100° to, at the extreme, 105° range, especially on Sunday. Also expect very few shade clouds. Sunny all of the five days of the outlook with Tuesday being the first mention of an afternoon Thunderstorm.

Summer in the cities. Game on!

MB!

