ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Five people are dead and several others are injured after a shooting at Annapolis newspaper The Capital Gazette.

Here’s what we know about the shooting:

  • The shooting occurred around 2:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Bestgate Road in Annapolis, inside The Capital Gazette’s building.
  • Five people are dead, 3 others are injured.
  • The lone shooter, a white man with long hair in his 20s, was found by police hiding under a desk. He is in police custody.
  • The shooter did not have his ID and refused to identify himself during police interrogations.
  • The suspect also allegedly damaged his fingertips so he couldn’t be identified.
  • Authorities later identified the suspect using facial recognition technology.
  • The shooter used a long-gun shotgun to shoot his victims.
  • The suspect was found with fake grenades, smoke bombs and flash bangs.
  • Police reportedly executed search warrant at address associated with suspect.
  • No information on his motive.
  • An eyewitness, a reporter at the Gazette, said the gunman shot through the newspaper building’s glass to gain access.
  • Police presence outside of media outlets across the country due to shooting.

