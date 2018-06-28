ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Five people are dead and several others are injured after a shooting at Annapolis newspaper The Capital Gazette.
Here’s what we know about the shooting:
- The shooting occurred around 2:40 p.m. in the 800 block of Bestgate Road in Annapolis, inside The Capital Gazette’s building.
- Five people are dead, 3 others are injured.
- The lone shooter, a white man with long hair in his 20s, was found by police hiding under a desk. He is in police custody.
- The shooter did not have his ID and refused to identify himself during police interrogations.
- The suspect also allegedly damaged his fingertips so he couldn’t be identified.
- Authorities later identified the suspect using facial recognition technology.
- The shooter used a long-gun shotgun to shoot his victims.
- The suspect was found with fake grenades, smoke bombs and flash bangs.
- Police reportedly executed search warrant at address associated with suspect.
- No information on his motive.
- An eyewitness, a reporter at the Gazette, said the gunman shot through the newspaper building’s glass to gain access.
- Police presence outside of media outlets across the country due to shooting.
US-SHOOTINGPolice respond to a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. - At least five people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington.A reporter for the daily, Phil Davis, tweeted that a "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.""There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis said. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
US-SHOOTINGMaryland Governor Larry Hogan (C) speaks during a press conference following a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. - At least five people were killed Thursday when a gunman opened fire inside the offices of the Capital Gazette, a newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington.A reporter for the daily, Phil Davis, tweeted that a "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees.""There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis said. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.The scene outside 888 Bestgate, where an active shooter was in the Capital Gazette Newspaper office/newsroom, with heavy police, fire, and rescue presence on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette/TNS via Getty Images)
Multiple People Shot In Capital-Gazette Newspaper Building In AnnapolisANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND - JUNE 28: Emergency personnel congregate outside the Capital-Gazette newspaper building on June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Maryland. Five people were killed when a gunman opened fire in the newsroom, according to published reports. One person is in custody. (Photo by Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images)
US-SHOOTING-CRIMEPolice respond to a shooting at the offices of the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper, in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. - The local ABC7 news reported "multiple fatalities" quoting police in the historic city located an hour east of Washington. "ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis," the Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, and Tobacco said on Twitter. County Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News a suspect had been taken into custody. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
Shooting reported at Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Md.Police respond to a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building on Thursday, June 28, 2018 in Annapolis, Md. (Joshua McKerrow/Capital Gazette/TNS via Getty Images)
US-SHOOTINGMaryland Governor Larry Hogan speaks during a press conference following a shooting in Annapolis, Maryland, June 28, 2018. - Several people were feared killed Thursday in a shooting at the building that houses the Capital Gazette, a daily newspaper published in Annapolis, a historic city an hour east of Washington. A reporter for the Capital Gazette, Phil Davis, tweeted that a "gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees." He said several people were killed."There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," Davis said. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)
