FALLSTON, MD (WJZ) – Not only can you win prizes, but you can help homeless animals by playing bingo!

The Humane Society of Harford County (HSHC) will host its sixth-annual Basket Bingo on Friday Aug. 3, 2018 at the Level Volunteer Fire Hall in Havre de Grace to raise funds for the thousands of animals it shelters annually.

The event will include 20 regular games; game winners must either obtain all four corners or five spaces vertically, horizontally, or diagonally across their cards to be eligible for prizes.

Accompanying the 20 regular games will be two “special games.” One game requires players to achieve specific patterns on their cards to win a distinctively-themed basket, and the other game is a 50/50 with the winner receiving half of the funds raised.

The featured prizes include a ski and snowboard package at Liberty Mountain Resort; several baskets containing McCormick products; skin care products from The Plastic Surgery Practice of Dr. Jeffrey Horowitz valued at over $400; a $200 gift card to Spa on the Boulevard; Silpada jewelry; pet-themed baskets; and several more.

Raffle tickets are $3 each, two for $5, or an arm’s length for $10. Guests may also bring items from HSHC’s wish list to receive a free raffle ticket for each donated item.

Door prizes will be handed out throughout the course of the evening using players’ admission ticket stubs. The event will also include lite dinner fare, snacks, and baked goods for sale.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. and Bingo will begin at 7 p.m. Admission to the event is $12 in advance and $15 at the door. To purchase tickets in advance visit www.harfordshelter.org or contact Erin Long at 410-836-1090, x106.

