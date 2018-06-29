ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — While the focus of the mass shooting at the Capital Gazette is on the suspect and the investigation, there is also a community that is grieving.

An Annapolis woman, who didn’t want to be identified, left a note at a makeshift memorial outside the office building that houses The Capital Gazette.

She said she came because “We’re one family here. We call it a big small town.”

A tearful Lisa Peri said, “We’re all just torn up about it.”

The killings felt personal to many who have grown up reading the newspaper.

“It just breaks my heart, breaks my heart. This hit very close to home,” Annapolis resident Eric Hyde said.

There were notes thanking the reporters and staff, who managed to put out a paper Friday morning.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley said, “The strength of those journalists to get up and do a paper the next day, that’s amazing.”

Jarrod Ramos is charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Court documents obtained by WJZ allege Ramos, 38, entered the building just after 2:30 p.m. Thursday and shot out the doors using a pump-action shotgun.

Prosecutors said Ramos “worked his way through the office,” and one of the five people who was killed was shot while trying to escape out the back exit that had been barricaded.

Ramos was later found hiding under a desk.

The city of Annapolis is planning a vigil for the victims, identified as Capital Gazette employees Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters.

