ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Jarrod Ramos, the suspect in the shooting at the Capital Gazette, is charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Court documents obtained by WJZ allege Ramos, 38, entered the building at approximately 2:33 p.m. and shot out the doors using a long gun firearm.

#Annapolis Shooting Update: suspect in custody is identified as Jarrod Ramos DOB: 12/21/79 of Laurel, Maryland. pic.twitter.com/TwaZHFXy6X — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 29, 2018

They say Ramos then entered the business and shot people he encountered. He then allegedly hid under a desk until police arrived and located him. Police say the surveillance within the building was used to positively identify Ramos as the shooter and to verify the events described in the documents.

RELATED: 4 Journalists, 1 Staffer Killed In Shooting At Capital Gazette In Annapolis

A bail review for Ramos is set for 10:30 Friday morning.

Anne Arundel County Police identified the victims as Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith and Rob Hiaasen. Two other employees were injured but have not yet been identified.

Winters was the special publications editor. McNamara was a writer. Fischman was editorial page editor. Smith was a sales assistant. Hiassen was an assistant editor and columnist.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook