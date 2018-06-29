ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Jarrod Ramos, the suspect in the shooting at the Capital Gazette, is charged with five counts of first-degree murder.

Court documents obtained by WJZ allege Ramos, 38, entered the building at about 2:33 p.m. Thursday and shot out the doors using a pump-action shotgun.

A bail review was held for Ramos Friday morning, and he is being held without bond. Ramos appeared at the hearing via video feed and didn’t say anything during the bail review, but his attorney asked for a gag order, which the judge denied for now.

Prosecutor Wes Adams said Ramos barricaded the back exit door of the Capital Gazette so victims could not exit.

Adams said Ramos “worked his way through the office,” and one of the five people who was killed was shot while trying to escape out the back exit that had been barricaded.

He also said Ramos had an escape plan he never implemented.

“While I appreciate the public wanting to know all the fine details, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty and is entitled to a fair trial. So I ask that you allow the process to work,” Adams said following Friday’s bail review.

During a press conference Friday morning, Anne Arundel County Police Chief Tom Altomare said Ramos was identified using the facial recognition Maryland Image Repository System.

Authorities are not searching for any other suspects in this shooting.

The shotgun used in the attack was legally purchased about a year ago.

#Annapolis Shooting Update: suspect in custody is identified as Jarrod Ramos DOB: 12/21/79 of Laurel, Maryland. pic.twitter.com/TwaZHFXy6X — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) June 29, 2018

They say Ramos then entered the business and shot people he encountered. He then allegedly hid under a desk until police arrived and located him. Police say the surveillance within the building was used to positively identify Ramos as the shooter and to verify the events described in the documents.

Police located his vehicle a short time after the shooting. After getting a search warrant, officers went through the vehicle, but police would not release what was found inside.

Authorities also searched Ramos’ home in the 400 block of Armstrong Court in Laurel, and reportedly discovered evidence that he had planned the attack, although they didn’t go into detail about the plans.

Police said they had a situation involving Ramos in May 2013 in which online threatening comments were made.

A detective was assigned to investigate it, and that detective spoke to legal counsel with the Capital Gazette.

During a conference call with several members of the Capital Gazette staff, it was decided that the Capital Gazette did not wish to pursue criminal charges, as there was a fear that doing so would “exacerbate an already flammable situation.”

Anne Arundel County Police identified the victims as Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith and Rob Hiaasen. Two other employees were injured but have not yet been identified.

Winters was the special publications editor; McNamara was a writer; Fischman was an editorial page editor; Smith was a sales assistant; and Hiassen was an assistant editor and columnist.

Altomare also said that about 300 officers from more than a dozen different law enforcement agencies responded to the scene Thursday to assist.

The two people injured in the shooting were identified as Capital Gazette employees Rachel Pacella and Jenet Cooley, and they have been treated and released from the hospital.

There were about 170 people who fled the scene before speaking with officers, and police are asking any of those people, or anyone with additional information on Ramos, to call them at (410) 222-0473. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at (410) 222-4707

