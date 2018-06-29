BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Code Red Extreme Heat Alert has been issued for Sunday in Baltimore, as the heat index is expected to soar to more than 100 degrees.

Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Leana Wen said the heat index, which indicates how hot it feels to the human body, will be severe enough to pose a “substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore citizens.”

This is the first Code Red of the season. Temperatures will climb to more than 90 degrees this weekend.

“Hundreds of people die every year from heat-related illness,” Dr. Wen said. “Heat is a silent killer and a threat to the health of everyone in our city, particularly the young, the elderly and those with chronic diseases. In weather like this, it’s important for everyone to protect against hyperthermia and dehydration.”

The following cooling centers will be open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

• Northern Community Action Partnership Center

5225 York Road, (410) 396-6084

• Southern Community Action Partnership Center (closed at 3p.m. on Sundays)

606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center 2nd floor), (410) 545-0900

• Northwest Community Action Partnership Center

3939 Reisterstown Road, (443) 984-1384

• Southeast Community Action Partnership Center

3411 Bank Street, (410) 545-6518

• Eastern Community Action Partnership Center

1400 E. Federal Street, (410) 545-0136

ShopRite Howard Park located at 4601 Liberty Heights Ave. will be open as a community cooling center during regular business hours. The Baltimore City Recreation and Parks will also extend pool hours.

During periods of extreme heat, the Baltimore City Health Department recommends the following for city residents:

Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine

Reduce outside activities and stay inside in air-conditioned locations

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles, even for short periods of time

Check on older, sick, or frail neighbors who may need help in the heat

Watch out for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, which include: Confusion Hot, dry, flushed skin or cool and clammy skin Lightheadedness Nausea Call 911 immediately if any of these symptoms occur



