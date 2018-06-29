BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A suspect has been taken into custody after crashing a stolen vehicle during a police chase Friday afternoon.

The Baltimore County Police Department got a call just after 1 p.m. about a vehicle stole out of the Canton Car Wash located on Campbell Ave.

An officer spotted the stolen vehicle in Dundalk and followed it on and off 695.

The officer eventually tried to stop the vehicle near the area off Pulaski Highway at Rossville Blvd. and Kelso Dr.

The vehicle overturned, but the suspect inside managed to get out and flee on foot.

Officers were able to take the suspect into custody. The suspect was taken to local hospital, but police did not disclose the extent of their injuries.

