BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With the Fourth of July around the corner, one of Maryland’s top fire officials is urging Marylanders to use precautions when using fireworks.

State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci is suggesting that residents attend public fireworks displays.

“I would highly suggest the safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend one of the many public fireworks displays throughout the state,” Geraci said.

Click here for a full list of public fireworks shows around the state.

But some people would rather participate in the American tradition of fireworks on the Fourth of July, instead of being spectators. However, fireworks set off by residents is a cause for concern for emergency workers. About 1,200 people each year are injured by fireworks, mostly in the weeks surrounding July 4.

For those who want to set off their own fireworks, the state fire marshall offers these tips:

Purchase the fireworks in the location where you intend to discharge them. Check with the local municipality to determine what fireworks are considered legal for use in that area.

Read and follow label warnings and instructions.

Do not allow small children to use fireworks.

Do not consume alcoholic beverages while using fireworks.

Have a bucket of water or hose available

Fully extinguish remains of fireworks in water before disposal.

“Fireworks have been a long tradition of the 4th of July holiday celebrations. Please make safety your number one priority so everyone can enjoy the holiday season,” Geraci said. “By acting responsibly, we can help eliminate fireworks injuries in Maryland.”

