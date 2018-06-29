ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — There have been a couple of fundraisers set up for those wanting to donate to the families, victims and survivors of the shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis.

The parent company of The Baltimore Sun Media Group, which includes the Capital Gazette, Tronc, has established The Capital Gazette Families Fund.

This fundraiser will help the victims’ families and survivors of Thursday’s deadly shooting.

The Michael and Jacky Ferro Family Foundation will match up to $1 million of donations made to The Capital Gazette Families Fund.

A separate GoFundMe fundraiser set up by a Washington journalist has already raised nearly $150,000, though it’s still not clear what will happen with the funds after the fundraiser is complete.

GoFundMe is still working with the Capital Gazette team to determine what would be the best way to use the funds.

Many are also calling for people to support The Capital Gazette and their local newspapers by buying a paper or subscribing to their services.

Tronc Inc. released the following statement following Thursday’s shooting:

“Our hearts are forever broken. Gerald, Rob, Wendi, John and Rebecca will never be forgotten. They were not only our colleagues but also our friends. Their loved ones and all those affected by this terrible tragedy will be our focus in the coming days as we all try to process this senseless tragedy. We will honor our colleagues’ memories by continuing our mission delivering the news to our communities we serve and provide our staff with the support they need,” said Trif Alatzas, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief, Baltimore Sun Media Group.

