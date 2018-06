BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The independent panel investigating the death of Baltimore Police Detective Sean Suiter says it will issue a final report at the end of July.

The board worked on the case for more than two months.

Detective Suiter was shot in the head with his own service weapon in November.

No suspects were ever arrested and while some believe he was killed, others think he committed suicide.

