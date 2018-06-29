BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Brejuana Robinson was last seen Friday in the 3000 block of East Biddle St.

Family and friends are concerned about Robinson’s well-being.

She is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 100 pounds. Robinson was last seen wearing an orange top, black shorts and carrying a duffel bag.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robinson is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

