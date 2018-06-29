CAPITAL GAZETTE SHOOTING: Prosecutor: Gunman Worked Methodically, Blocked Exit | How You Can Help Shooting Victims And Their Families | Vigil, Services Honor Capital Gazette Shooting Victims | Security Expert: 'All Of The Early Warning Signs Were There'Police Called Capital Gazette Suspect No Threat In 2013
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Brejuana Robinson was last seen Friday in the 3000 block of East Biddle St.

brejuanarobinson Police Looking For Missing 15 Year Old Girl

Family and friends are concerned about Robinson’s well-being.

She is 5-foot-3 and weighs about 100 pounds. Robinson was last seen wearing an orange top, black shorts and carrying a duffel bag.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robinson is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.

