WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — A 49-year-old man was killed crossing Pulaski Highway Thursday night in White Marsh.

According to Baltimore County Police, officers were called to the scene at 9:20 p.m. after a man attempted to cross the highway west of Stevens Road and stepped in front of a truck on the eastbound side of the roadway.

The was identified as Ronald Kevin Hardin of the 2400 block of Highway 590 East in Seminary, Mississippi. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck remained at the scene.

Baltimore County Police continue to investigate the crash.

