Filed Under:Local TV, Small Plane Crash

BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff Friday morning.

According to Maryland State Police, the Beechcraft Debonair crashed shortly after taking off from the Ocean City Municipal Airport just before 9:15 a.m.

Police say two people were on board when the plane crashed in Berlin.

Both people inside were able to get out and were taken to a local hospital.

No one on the ground was injured.

MSP is continuing to investigate this crash.

