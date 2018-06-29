Comments
BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — Two people were hospitalized after a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff Friday morning.
According to Maryland State Police, the Beechcraft Debonair crashed shortly after taking off from the Ocean City Municipal Airport just before 9:15 a.m.
Police say two people were on board when the plane crashed in Berlin.
Both people inside were able to get out and were taken to a local hospital.
No one on the ground was injured.
MSP is continuing to investigate this crash.
