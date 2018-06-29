BALTIMORE (WJZ) — T.G.I.F.!

The run of temps well into the 90’s is on! If you are a fan of Summer you are in your happy place for sure. But not only is it hot, but humid too. Keep your eye on the dew point. At its simplest explanation dew point is the temperature when the air can no longer hold water vapor and it goes to a liquid state. (You can go online and read the science behind it, which is actually, pretty interesting. By watching the dew point rise you can gauge just how uncomfortable, just how sticky the air feels.

The dew point as I write this is 59°. That is the high end of the “Stick” category.; Through the day and the weekend the dew point will most likely be in the 60’s. The “uncomfortable” side of the ledger. It’s Summer, it happens.

Rain is not in the outlook through Wednesday, through the 4th of July. The will be a mention of an afternoon thunderstorm Tuesday, and Wednesday, but no giant threat.

Summer in the Mid-Atlantic! Just as predictable as any other season.

T.G.I.F.,..ain’t it the truth!

MB!

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook